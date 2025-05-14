Senior Citizens, Retired Govt Officials Targeted By Cybercriminals In New Modus Operandi In Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: In an alarming situation for cyber police in Andhra Pradesh, cybercriminals are increasingly targeting elderly citizens and retired government employees, leaving many families devastated and financially ruined. The incidents of cybercrime are on the rise across the state, with police sounding the alarm about a disturbing pattern of fraud targeting those with substantial retirement savings.
Modus Operandi
According to cyber police officials, the cyber criminals identify pensioners with high bank balances and later contact them through phone calls or messages to lure them with promises of lucrative returns from online trading or scaring them with fake legal threats. At times, the victims suffer mental distress after being unable to cope with the financial and emotional loss.
Case 1: Retired Engineer Loses Rs. 54 Lakh
According to officials, in one such instance, M. Sudhindar Rao (80), a retired engineer from the Panchayat Raj Department, residing in Venkataramana Colony, was tricked by cyber criminals, who sent him a message inviting him to join a private online trading group. After initial persuasion, he downloaded a trading app called ‘BR Blacks Max’, following a call from a woman in the group.
Officials said that the victim was asked to transfer money to multiple accounts with promises of high profits. Trusting the scam, he sent Rs. 2 lakh initially, and later kept transferring more, totaling Rs. 54.44 lakh, only to realize it was all a fraud.
Case 2: Widow Threatened with Fake Legal Charges
In another incident of such cyber fraud, a retired official from the Law Department, living alone in Pedda Market Colony, Kurnool, was duped by a caller who first posed as a bank official offering a credit card. However, the official refused, saying her retirement corpus was safely fixed in the bank.
Days later, another caller pretending to be from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) falsely accused her of involvement in fake currency and illegal transactions. Terrified, she ended up transferring Rs. 53.5 lakh to the account mentioned by the caller falling prey to a well orchestrated scam.
Criminals Know Where to Look
According to officials, cybercriminals appear to have detailed knowledge of pensioners’ financial status. They estimate bank balances based on the department and position held by the retiree. They exploit the fact that retirement benefits and monthly pensions remain idle in accounts for extended periods. Criminals use various tactics from promising high returns to issuing fake threats of arrest or legal action to extract money.
Shockingly, many victims do not even inform their families out of fear and embarrassment. As a result, such frauds often go unreported until significant damage has been done.
How They Get the Details, Cyber fraudsters obtain victim information through:
Leaked data from bank insiders or ex-staff
Fake survey calls pretending to be from official agencies
Online data breaches
Guesswork based on department/position
With access to phone numbers and partial banking details, they tailor their calls convincingly posing as officials from banks, the ED, or even police trapping unsuspecting elders into panic-driven decisions.
Police Advisory
Police have urged all retired government employees and elderly citizens to stay vigilant:
Never click on unknown links or install suspicious apps.
Do not share personal or bank details over the phone.
Verify the identity of the caller before taking any action.
In case of suspected fraud, immediately call the helpline 1930 and lodge a formal complaint. Authorities are also urging families to stay in close communication with elderly members and educate them about common cyber fraud tactics, so they don’t fall into such traps.
Read More: