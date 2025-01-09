ETV Bharat / state

Senior Citizen Dies, Another Woman Injured In Tree Crash In Mumbai

A tree from a private garden got uprooted and came crashing down on two female pedestrians, leaving them seriously injured.

Senior Citizen Dies, Another Woman Injured In Tree Crash In Mumbai
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
Mumbai: A 60-year-old woman died and another was injured when a tree from a private garden fell on them in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Thursday evening, civic officials said.

The incident occurred near a hotel at around 6 pm when the two were walking on the road, they said. A tree from a private garden got uprooted and came crashing down on two female pedestrians, leaving them seriously injured, a civic official said.

The women were rushed to nearby civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where one of them, 60-year-old Minakshiben, was declared brought dead by doctors, he said.

The second woman, Vandana Shah (56), was admitted to the hospital and sent for an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scan to determine the extent of the injuries, said the official. What caused the tree crash was not immediately known.

