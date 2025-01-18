ETV Bharat / state

Send Officers To Prayagraj 'To Study Crowd Management': UP Govt Asks National Police Academy

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that his government has written to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy to send officers to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj "to study crowd management and other varied aspects" of their duties.

"The one thing that has stood out this time is police behaviour. We deployed young police officers for Maha Kumbh duty after training them.

We have also written to the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy to send young officers here to study crowd management and other varied aspects associated with a mega arrangement of this kind," Adityanath told senior journalists at his 5, Kalidas Marg residence here this evening.

"Where else would they (young officers) get an opportunity of this nature to study so much, learn so much directly on the spot?" he asked. Adityanath also said most leading global institutions are currently conducting studies and research on various aspects of the Maha Kumbh, which began in Prayagraj on January 13.

"Many top global institutes are studying various aspects of this edition of Maha Kumbh-2025," he said highlighting the significance of the event and the international attention it is drawing.

Asked to comment on reports that many top politicians, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, could take a dip at the Maha Kumbh, Adityanath said, "It's nice. Everyone should come."

The chief minister noted that Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Ayodhya have emerged as the state's new spiritual and tourism circuit, with the Maha Kumbh serving as a major catalyst for both religious and cultural tourism.

"Anyone visiting the Maha Kumbh (Prayagraj) is also visiting Kashi and Ayodhya too and these three have emerged as a new tourism destination circuit in the state," he said.

Adityanath pointed out the key improvements made since the 2002 and 2019 editions of the Kumbh, particularly regarding cleanliness and police conduct. The chief minister stressed that extensive training had been provided to the law enforcement personnel to ensure smooth management.