‘Send Me To Jail Today’: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey To Jharkhand Govt After FIR Over ‘Forced Entry’ At Deoghar Temple

Deoghar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday challenged the Jharkhand government to arrest him after police filed an FIR against him and others for alleged “forced entry” at the Baba Baidyanath Temple earlier this month.
“If Hemant Soren and Rahul Gandhi intend to put me in jail, then it is better if I just go to jail today. But my fight against their corruption and nepotism will continue. I am a BJP worker, not a fugitive,” Dubey told the media.
The FIR, filed on Thursday (August 7) at Baba Dham Police Station by social worker and Panda community member, Kartik Thakur, accuses Dubey and his supporters of entering the sanctum sanctorum of the temple from an exit gate last Saturday (August 2) after defying security protocols.
The August 2 visit coincided with another BJP MP, Manoj Tiwari’s conclusion of a 105-kilometre Kanwad Yatra from Sultanganj to Deoghar, after which both MPs offered water at the temple.
The entry of VIP and VVIPs has been barred during the holy month of Shravan due to heavy crowds of devotees.
On Saturday, Dubey arrived at the Police Station in Deoghar directly from Deoghar Airport to surrender in response to the FIR, but officers refused to arrest him, he claimed.
“I am a trustee of the temple, a pilgrimage priest, born in Deoghar, a son of this place. On what basis were those who filed the case inside the sanctum sanctorum, this is a matter of investigation (sic),” he wrote on X.
माननीय मोदी जी @narendramodi के नेतृत्व भाजपा @BJP4Jharkhand का कार्यकर्ता हूँ ।देवघर एयरपोर्ट से सीधे बाबा मंदिर थाना गिरफ़्तारी देने पहुँचा। पुलिस ने गिरफ़्तारी करने से इनकार कर दिया । मैं मंदिर का ट्रस्टी,तीर्थ पुरोहित,देवघर में पैदा हुआ यहाँ का बेटा । केस करने वाले किस आधार… pic.twitter.com/9CdEgx7SsW— Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) August 9, 2025
The FIR, filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), accuses the Dubey of “hurting religious sentiments”, “violating temple rules”, and “obstructing government work” after allegedly clashing with security personnel.
The BJP MP said he has filed a breach of privilege motion under Article 105 of the Constitution against the state’s top officials, including the chief secretary, director general of police, Deoghar deputy commissioner, and superintendent of police.
“51 cases and how many more, we have filed a case under Article 105 of the Constitution for breach of privilege against the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand, Director General of Police, Deoghar Deputy Commissioner, and Superintendent of Police,” Dubey added.
