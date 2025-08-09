ETV Bharat / state

‘Send Me To Jail Today’: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey To Jharkhand Govt After FIR Over ‘Forced Entry’ At Deoghar Temple

Deoghar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday challenged the Jharkhand government to arrest him after police filed an FIR against him and others for alleged “forced entry” at the Baba Baidyanath Temple earlier this month.

“If Hemant Soren and Rahul Gandhi intend to put me in jail, then it is better if I just go to jail today. But my fight against their corruption and nepotism will continue. I am a BJP worker, not a fugitive,” Dubey told the media.

The FIR, filed on Thursday (August 7) at Baba Dham Police Station by social worker and Panda community member, Kartik Thakur, accuses Dubey and his supporters of entering the sanctum sanctorum of the temple from an exit gate last Saturday (August 2) after defying security protocols.

The August 2 visit coincided with another BJP MP, Manoj Tiwari’s conclusion of a 105-kilometre Kanwad Yatra from Sultanganj to Deoghar, after which both MPs offered water at the temple.

The entry of VIP and VVIPs has been barred during the holy month of Shravan due to heavy crowds of devotees.