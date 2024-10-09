Sena (UBT) Leaders Trying To Mislead Voters For Fear Of Defeat In Maharashtra Polls: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said leaders of the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray were trying to mislead voters as they were scared of losing the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

Yadav was reacting to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut's comments wherein he claimed that the Ladli Behna Yojana of Madhya Pradesh government has been shut as it was only a political game, while referring to a similar scheme launched for providing financial assistance to women in Maharashtra.

Under the Ladli Behna Yojana in Madhya Pradesh, the government provides Rs 1,250 per month to women beneficiaries. The Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra launched the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' in August under which eligible women aged 21-65 are provided Rs 1,500 per month. The scheme is modelled on the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' introduced in MP by then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The Maharashtra assembly polls are likely to be held next month. In a post on X on Wednesday, MP CM Yadav said, "Sanjay Raut, please come to Madhya Pradesh and see. Ever since the Ladli Behna Yojana has been started, this amount of respect is being sent every month to the accounts of 1.29 crore sisters of the state."

Thackeray's party, due to the fear of defeat in Maharashtra elections, wants to mislead the sisters, who will reply to this in the Maharashtra polls, he said. "Certainly, this scheme will prove to be an unprecedented step for women empowerment in Maharashtra too," Yadav stated.

The CM in a statement said the MP government has transferred the amount for this month under the scheme into the bank accounts of women beneficiaries, to mark Rani Durgawati Jayanti on October 5.

Yadav appealed to voters not to believe in such repeated conspiracies (referring to Raut's remarks). No one can think of stopping this scheme, which is meant for women's empowerment, he said.