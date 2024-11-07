ETV Bharat / state

Sena Leader Gaikwad, Who Was Shot At By BJP MLA, Suspended For 'Anti-Party' Activities

Mahesh Gaikwad hit the headlines in February this year when he was shot at by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad inside a police station in Thane.

Sena Leader Gaikwad, Who Was Shot At By BJP MLA, Suspended For 'Anti-Party' Activities
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 37 minutes ago

Thane: Controversial Shiv Sena leader from Kalyan in Thane district, Mahesh Gaikwad, and nine other members of the ruling outfit have been suspended for "anti-party" activities during the ongoing Maharashtra assembly election process.

Mahesh Gaikwad hit the headlines in February this year when he was shot at by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad inside a police station in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district over an old enmity.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Shiv Sena's Kalyan district chief Gopal Landge said members of the outfit, including Mahesh Gaikwad, engaged in "anti-party" activities and did not abide by directives of the leadership in the current elections.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP are part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance along with the NCP. In another development, the BJP has suspended for six years Kalyan mandal president Varun Patil, who is contesting as an independent candidate from the Kalyan West constituency in the November 20 state assembly polls.

Thane: Controversial Shiv Sena leader from Kalyan in Thane district, Mahesh Gaikwad, and nine other members of the ruling outfit have been suspended for "anti-party" activities during the ongoing Maharashtra assembly election process.

Mahesh Gaikwad hit the headlines in February this year when he was shot at by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad inside a police station in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district over an old enmity.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Shiv Sena's Kalyan district chief Gopal Landge said members of the outfit, including Mahesh Gaikwad, engaged in "anti-party" activities and did not abide by directives of the leadership in the current elections.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP are part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance along with the NCP. In another development, the BJP has suspended for six years Kalyan mandal president Varun Patil, who is contesting as an independent candidate from the Kalyan West constituency in the November 20 state assembly polls.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHESH GAIKWADSENA LEADER GAIKWAD SUSPENDED

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.