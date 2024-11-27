Seminar Highlights Importance Of Pali Language And Buddhism In Ladakh's Leh

Leh: A day-long seminar on Pali Language and Buddhism was organised by Ladakh Gonpa Association, in collaboration with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in Leh on Wednesday. The event shed light on the significance of the Pali language in the teachings of Buddha and its relevance in the modern world.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for recognising the Pali language, His Eminence Drukpa Thuksay Rinpoche, chief guest, remarked, “Since PM Modi assumed office, we have witnessed numerous positive changes and developments, not only in terms of infrastructure but also in the fulfilment of many of our prayers and aspirations, particularly those related to Ladakh and Buddhism. As you all know, Buddha attained enlightenment in India and delivered his first teaching on the Four Noble Truths here. Buddhism itself was born in this sacred land, making India a revered country for all Buddhist followers. However, despite this profound connection, we often felt that Buddhism and its cultural heritage were not adequately recognised by the government. That has changed since PM Modi became our leader. His efforts to preserve, promote, and recognise Buddhist teachings, sacred sites, and traditions have brought immense joy and fulfillment to Buddhist communities worldwide. These steps reflect a vision that aligns with the dreams of many, dreams that had remained unfulfilled for a long time.”

He continued, “Recognising the Pali language is especially significant because it is the root of all Buddhist teachings. We are also hopeful that our request to recognise the Bhoti language will soon be granted under PM Modi’s leadership. Additionally, we remain optimistic that the sacred relics of Buddha will one day bless Ladakh, further strengthening our spiritual bond with this holy land.”

Chering Dorje Lakrook, President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), extended heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for recognizing Pali as a classical language. Speaking on behalf of the association, he highlighted the significance of this recognition, emphasizing Pali's importance in preserving Buddhist heritage, as most of Lord Buddha's teachings are in this ancient language. He also stressed the need for further research into the decline of Pali in India and called for efforts to revitalize it. "We must strengthen our cultural and spiritual connections with Southeast Asian countries, where Buddhism continues to thrive in Pali language," he added.

Adv. Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC, Leh, expressed his gratitude, saying, “After many years, the Pali language has finally received the recognition it deserves. Previously, it was overlooked, but this acknowledgment reflects the far-sighted vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It highlights the global importance of Buddha’s teachings and reaffirms that Buddhism is an integral part of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.”

He highlighted that the current government has taken several initiatives to honor and promote Buddhism. “For followers of Buddhism, this is a momentous day. The first teachings of Buddha were in the Pali language, and its recognition is deeply meaningful. Over the past decade, PM Modi has consistently worked to glorify Buddhism. Whether it was being the chief guest at Buddha Purnima celebrations, facilitating the journey of sacred relics to Mongolia and Thailand, or promoting and developing the Buddhist Circuit, including Kushinagar and Sarnath, his efforts have been exemplary,” he said.

Similarly, special guests Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary of the BJP, Dr. Anirban Ganguly, Member, National Executive Committee (NEC), BJP and several other resource persons shared their perspectives on Buddhism and the significance of the Pali language in spreading Buddha's teachings. They offered valuable insights into how Pali serves as a vital link, bridging ancient scriptures with contemporary interpretations, ensuring the timeless wisdom of Buddha reaches a global audience.

During the event, the Ladakh Gonpa Association submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Tarun Chugh, Dr. Anirban Ganguly, and Adv. Tashi Gyaltson. The memorandum included a request to include the Bhoti language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. Additionally, an appreciation letter was presented, expressing heartfelt gratitude for granting classical language status to Pali.