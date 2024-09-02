Selling Samosas And Pakodas After Classes, Studying During The Night, Resilient Noida Boy Cracks NEET (ETV Bharat)

Noida (Uttar Pradesh): In an inspiring story of determination and resilience, an 18-year-old boy from Noida who sells samosas after classes to support his family cracked the NEET UG exam of 2024.

Sunny Kumar's classes end at 2 pm daily. He then sold samosas and pakodas from 4 pm to 9 pm. Then after 10 pm, he used to study late till four early morning. When the results came, Sunny scored 664 out of 720 marks.

A journey worth inspiring

Sunny's cracking of NEET UG is a testament to extraordinary resilience and determination. Born in a financially unstable family, he struggled with challenges far from ordinary to reach the initial steps of his dream of becoming a doctor. His father used to be a drunkard and left his family in early childhood of Sunny. He dedicated the credits of his success to his mother and elder brother.

Sunny says that after working hard at the shop for 5 hours, he used to get time to prepare for the NEET exam only late at night. He had pasted short notes on his walls so that he could remember each time he saw it. Sunny said at times when he did not feel like opening the large copies of notes he just read the notes pasted on the wall. After graduation, Sunny aspires to pursue his PG in Surgery.

Asked about the fate of his samosa shop, he said he would have to close or look for other alternatives as his mother is bedridden and his brother is working elsewhere.