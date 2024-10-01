Selfless Service: How Voluntary Blood Donors Lead The Way In Kota

Kota (Rajasthan): On National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, the story of the blood donors of Kota is not just fascinating but inspirational as it highlights the selfless services of these bravehearts. These include visually impaired persons and people with other disabilities.
The city has 11 government and private blood banks, which receive 80 per cent of the blood coming through voluntary donations, according to officials. They said the organisers now aim to reach 100 per cent voluntary blood donation figures.
Organisers have also started blood donation campaigns in Kota and made it a routine affair during various occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, and even weddings.
The initiative, which has educated youth as volunteers, benefits a large number of people in need of blood during emergencies.
Bhuvanesh Gupta, one of the organisers, says that about 70 thousand units of blood are donated in Kota, while the demand is the same.
“The supply is almost as much as the demand. There is a slight shortage during the summer, which is met by the institutions here. Blood donation is very good in winter,” he says.
Visually Impaired Persons Donate wholeheartedly.
Vice President of Maa Bharti Charitable Trust, Dinesh Vijay, says many visually impaired persons have led many campaigns in Kota with their donations, encouraging others too.
He says Rangbari resident Kamlesh Vijayvargiya has donated blood 70 times so far despite his physical challenge.
Apart from this, Talwandi resident Rajesh Gautam is visually impaired, but is ahead of normal people in terms of blood donation, as he has donated blood 45 times so far.
Vijay says that he has made a complete list of such donors, and when a rare group of patients need it in an emergency, then a donation is made from them.
Benefit For People
Vijay says that there is a lot of awareness about blood donation in Kota, like abroad, people are reaching out to blood banks themselves to donate blood here too.
“People reach out to donate blood before going to the office or even after getting off from work. However, there is a need for a lot of awareness in rural areas,” he says.
The government is also taking steps to send schoolchildren to blood banks for awareness.
“The subject of blood donation, SDP, and blood components should be included in their course. Apart from this, blood group should be written on all government documents, so that the person remembers it when needed,” Vijay adds.
Specials 7-Day Program
Gupta, the organiser, says that an initiative is being started to increase blood donation, in which if an 18-year-old youth comes to the blood bank after filling out an affidavit to donate blood for the first time, he will be rewarded.“Apart from this, youth are also being connected through social media. We are also doing this campaign at the panchayat level,” he says.
He says programs will be held for the whole week from October 1 to October 7, including debate, painting, essay, and extempore speech competitions. Negative SDP and blood donors will also be honoured.
