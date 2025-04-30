Selfie with White Tiger - Nehru Zoological Park Developing New Facilities

Hyderabad: Very soon the visitors to the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad will be able to click selfies with a white tiger in a glass enclosure.
This is a facility being developed to satiate the interests of wildlife lovers and those looking for a safe selfie with the wild cat. It would allow the visitors to come face to face with the ferocious animal. It is inspired by the one at Vantara wildlife sanctuary in Jamnagar in Gujarat. It is expected to be ready within a few months.
This is not the only upcoming attraction as the officials at the zoo are working on several other facilities aimed at transforming the institution into a world-class tourist destination. These include a tunnel aquarium, a walk-through aviary and a 9D virtual digital experience centre. All of these projects are being developed in the public-private partnerships (PPP) mode.
Currently, the zoo has around 30,000 people visiting daily. Officials are eying a footfall of around 50,000 once the new attractions are developed and thrown open to the public.
Officials disclosed that following the glass enclosure for the white tiger, similar enclosures will be developed for all the lions and tigers housed in the zoo. The first one for the white tiger is being developed with the highest safety measures at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.
The proposed tunnel aquarium covering an acre of land will feature a wide range of marine life. It will be similar to the ones in Ahmedabad and Chennai. It will allow the visitors to walk among colourful aquatic creatures.
Similarly, the visitors will soon be experiencing a stroll through a lively aviary where they could experience the sight and sound of native and exotic birds. This walk-through aviary will have feeding stations along with other interactive elements for the visitors to have a close experience with the feathered lot.
The upcoming 9D virtual simulator and digital education centre is inspired by a similar set up at the Botanical Garden in Hyderabad. The zoo authorities plan to have a simulator that allows visitors to explore the animal kingdom in a fully immersive 360-degree format. The purpose is to combine entertainment with education, especially for the younger visitors.
Dr. Sunil S Hiremath, who is the Director of Zoological Museums in the state, disclosed that these developments are part of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's broader vision to modernise Hyderabad’s zoological offerings.
"The Chief Minister has already sanctioned 200 acres of land in Mucharla for the development of a second zoo while recognising that one facility is not enough for an ever-expanding city. He has also ordered that the current zoo be linked with beautification works around the adjacent Mir Alam Lake,” he said.
The fresh upgrade will make the Nehru Zoological Park an exciting and futuristic leisure destination besides being a centre of wildlife conservation and education.