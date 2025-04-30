ETV Bharat / state

Selfie With White Tiger - Nehru Zoological Park Developing New Facilities

Hyderabad: Very soon the visitors to the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad will be able to click selfies with a white tiger in a glass enclosure.

This is a facility being developed to satiate the interests of wildlife lovers and those looking for a safe selfie with the wild cat. It would allow the visitors to come face to face with the ferocious animal. It is inspired by the one at Vantara wildlife sanctuary in Jamnagar in Gujarat. It is expected to be ready within a few months.

This is not the only upcoming attraction as the officials at the zoo are working on several other facilities aimed at transforming the institution into a world-class tourist destination. These include a tunnel aquarium, a walk-through aviary and a 9D virtual digital experience centre. All of these projects are being developed in the public-private partnerships (PPP) mode.

Currently, the zoo has around 30,000 people visiting daily. Officials are eying a footfall of around 50,000 once the new attractions are developed and thrown open to the public.

Officials disclosed that following the glass enclosure for the white tiger, similar enclosures will be developed for all the lions and tigers housed in the zoo. The first one for the white tiger is being developed with the highest safety measures at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

The proposed tunnel aquarium covering an acre of land will feature a wide range of marine life. It will be similar to the ones in Ahmedabad and Chennai. It will allow the visitors to walk among colourful aquatic creatures.