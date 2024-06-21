Self-styled Godman Asaram Admitted to AIIMS Jodhpur After Complaining of Chest Pain

Jodhpur: Tainted self-styled godman Asaram, who is currently serving a life sentence in a rape case after being convicted by the court was on Thursday admitted to the AIIMS Jodhpur in Rajasthan after he complained of chest pain, an official said.

It is learnt that Asaram was admitted to the AIIMS Jodhpur at around 1:00 am after his health deteriorated. Currently, he has been kept in the ICU of the hospital.

Earlier on Monday also, the self-styled godman complained of chest pain after which he was taken to the jail dispensary and later admitted to AIIMS Jodhpur. At the jail dispensary, he underwent an electrocardiogram test while at the Jodhpur AIIMS, Asaram tested anaemic but his other test reports were normal.

Asaram's health report states that he has anemia and his hemoglobin has come down to 8.7. He is also being treated for internal bleeding in his stomach as per sources. The authorized X handle of Asaram's organization has requested people not to crowd the hospital.

On 21 March this year, Rajasthan High Court had allowed Asaram to get treatment for 10 days in a private Ayurvedic hospital in Jodhpur under police protection. While Asaram had filed an application for treatment in Khapoli, Maharashtra, but Maharashtra Police did not give permission for treatment due to security reasons.

Asaram has been sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted of rape of a minor.