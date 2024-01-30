World's Longest Twin-Tunnel Above 13,000 Ft in Arunachal Pradesh to be Thrown Open to Public in Feb

Tezpur (Assam): The 12.04 km long Sela Tunnel, built at an altitude of 13,000 ft from the sea level, which is strategic for Indian Army on the northeastern part of the country, is likely to become operational next month.

It is expected to be thrown open on February 19, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. However, no official information about its inauguration has been issued yet. Adverse weather conditions following heavy rains and snowfall have caused major challenge to the construction work.

Once completed, the road leading to the India-China border will become very accessible and Indian security forces will be able to reach the border in a short time thereby helping in faster deployment of soldiers to forward areas in Tawang. The tunnel will improve the connectivity of the Tawang region with other parts of the country. After being dedicated to the nation, the tunnel will surely find a place in the Guinness World Records, officials said.

The tunnel is being built under 'Vartak', a project of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Construction of the Necifu tunnel on the same route has already been completed and made operational.

An official associated with the BRO project told ETV Bharat that Sela tunnel is the first two-lane tunnel in Asia that is being constructed at an altitude of 13,000 ft. The tunnel will reduce the travel distance of about 9.220 km from Dirang to Tawang in western Arunachal Pradesh.

The project has two tunnels spanning 1,790 metres and 475 metres along with 980 metre escape tubes. The tunnel includes state-of-the-art technology lights, CCTV cameras and several exit gates. The exit gates will be monitored by BRO officials who will watch out for any unexpected event that may occur.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of Sela tunnel through remote control on February 19, 2019 to provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh through Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang Road. Construction of the tunnel started on April 1, 2019. The tunnel has been constructed to ease commutation woes due to adverse weather conditions between Sesa and Zero points of the State. The army and tourists face difficulties in travelling along this stretch due to thick fog.

Notably, additional executive engineer Nikita Chaudhary is behind the construction of the tunnel at Sela Pass. The total cost of construction of this tunnel is Rs 825 crore.