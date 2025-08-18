Seized Asset, Investment Documents After Raids Against TN Minister Periyasamy, Family: ED

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said it has seized documents related to properties and investments following recent raids against Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader I Periyasamy and his family.

The probe agency said that ED, Chennai Zonal Office, has conducted search operations on August 16, 2025, at multiple locations in Dindigul and Chennai in Tamil Nadu linked to I. Periyasamy, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, his son I.P. Senthil Kumar, MLA, Palani Constituency and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

"Investigation under the PMLA was initiated based on the disproportionate assets case registered by DVAC, Tamil Nadu, against I Periyasamy and his family. The offences invoked in the chargesheet are scheduled offences under the PMLA. As per the chargesheet filed by DVAC, Periyasamy and his family was in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of about Rs. two crore," the ED said.

According to the ED, it is alleged in the chargesheet that I Periyasamy generated disproportionate assets when he was Minister for Revenue and Prisons. "The Special Court, Dindigal, had discharged I Periyasamy and his family. However, on appeal by DVAC, the Madras High Court set aside the discharge order in April 2025 and directed the Special Court to conduct a trial and complete the same early. However, the Supreme Court on August 18, 2025, stayed the trial before the Special Court, Dindigal," it said.

"The search action resulted in seizure of documents relating to properties/ investments from the residences of I.P. Senthil Kumar, Indra, the daughter of I. Periyasamy and the office premises of Irulappa Mills India Pvt Ltd., in which I. Periyasamy and his younger son P. Prabhu are the Directors. The search team also found certain paper companies being operated from the premises of Irulappa Mills India Pvt. Ltd. The accounts of the said companies are being verified. The digital devices seized are also being analysed. Further investigation is in progress," the ED said.

