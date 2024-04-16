Seema Haider-Sachin Meena Case: Court Summons Priest Who Organised Wedding Procession

Seema Haider-Sachin Meena Case: Court Summons Priest Who Organised Wedding Procession

Pakistani woman Seema Haider is being summoned by a court in Noida over a petition filed by her first husband Ghulam Haider. The court, in the case, has also ordered Haider's lawyer AP Singh, and the pandit who organised the wedding procession to appear on May 25.

New Delhi: Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who illegally crossed over to India last year to be with her lover, has been summoned by a family court in Noida. The court has sent notice to Haider's lawyer AP Singh, and the pandit who organised the wedding procession to appear on May 25.

When Seema Haider and her four young children entered India illegally in May of last year, she was married to Ghulam Haider. Playing the mobile game PUBG, Seema met Sachin Meena, her partner in India. The two say they were married on a previous meeting in Kathmandu.

Seema’s Pakistani husband Ghulam Haider had moved to a city court last month through an Indian lawyer, accusing Seema and her partner Sachin Meena of cheating. Ghulam Haider, a resident of Karachi, had petitioned the family court in Noida to question the legality of Seema and Sachin's marriage.

Section 156(3) of the CrPC, which enables a magistrate to order an investigation, was applied by Haider's legal team. Haider has also contested the religious conversion of his kids. Momin Malik, Ghulam Haider's attorney asserted that Seema never filed for divorce from Ghulam Haider and that her union with Sachin was void.

Ghulam Haider initially sought assistance from prominent Pakistani lawyer and human rights advocate Ansar Burney in order to obtain custody of his four children. Advocate Momin Malik has said that if all of them are not present on May 25, then the court has clearly said that a one-sided hearing can take place.

When Seema arrived in India via the UAE and Nepal, her first husband was employed in Saudi Arabia. Seema had previously declared to a media organisation that she had converted to Hinduism and would not go back to Pakistan.

Seema asserts that her kids have become Hindu converts as well. Burney had stated that it is against international law for minors to be converted to another religion.

