Seeking Support For Tamil Nadu Prosperity In US: CM Stalin Upon Arriving in San Francisco

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is leading a high-level official delegation to the USA, as part of an ambitious goal to transform the state into a USD one trillion economy by 2030, on Thursday sought support from the "Land of opportunities" for the state's prosperity.

The Chief Minister was accorded a rousing reception upon his arrival in San Francisco, and he was received by Consul General K Srikar Reddy. Stalin was accompanied by his wife Durga, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa and senior officials for the fortnight-long visit to attract investments to Tamil Nadu.

"In the USA the land of opportunities, seeking support for the prosperity of Tamil Nadu," the Chief Minister said in a post on X.