Security Tightened In Gujarat Amid Indo-Pak Tensions, CM Holds Emergency Meeting

Gandhinagar: Border areas of Banaskantha, Patan and Kutch districts of Gujarat have been put on high alert and strict patrolling is being done by the security forces following the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held an emergency meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar and a video conference was conducted with the heads of sensitive districts. A war room has been made operational in Surat.

Here's a district-wise security arrangement launched in response to the volatile situation:

Review meeting at State Emergency Operation Centre: Under the instructions of the CM, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi held a review meeting to take stock on the current situation. Sanghvi took information about the ground situation from the collectors and district police heads. Also, instructions were given to take necessary precautionary steps and be extra vigilant so that no untoward incident happens. Chief secretary Pankaj Joshi, additional chief secretary Jayanti Ravi, relief commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey and other senior officials including Gujarat police chief Vikas Sahay were present at the meeting.

Security hiked in Dwarka's maritime area: Patrolling is being done at all the ports of Dwarka district, surrounded by the sea on three sides and considered extremely important for the country's security. Dwarka has ports like Okha, Vadinar and Salaya and 23 islands of which, people are prohibited to visit 21 islands. Currently, security forces including Marine Police, Coast Guard and Navy are patrolling the maritime border and all vehicles passing through the port area are being checked.

Round-the-clock patrolling on Kutch border: Security agencies have generated awareness among residents of 18 villages of Khadir Bela and Rapar taluka, border areas of Kutch and informed them about the steps that are to be taken in case of war. Police along with BSF and Gram Rakshak Dal (GRD) personnel, are patrolling the border round-the-clock. People have been asked not to pay heed to rumours. The health department and ambulances have been put on high alert and shelter homes are being built in all schools.

Strict patrolling in coastal areas of Surat: The Surat District Police have tightened security along the coastal areas and instructed villages to remain alert. Local people and fishermen have been asked to be vigilant to identify boats coming towards the coast. Instructions have been given to immediately inform the police if any suspicious person or boat is spotted. Police have also held a meeting with shopkeepers and villagers of the coastal area.

CR Jadhav, inspector of Olpad Police Station in Surat, said all villages located on the coastal line of Olpad taluka have been visited and necessary guidance has been provided to the local people. If anything suspicious is seen, they have been asked to inform the police immediately. Foot patrolling is also underway.

War room operational in Surat: A war room has been set up in Athwa Lines in Surat through which, direct contact can be made with the Centre and all three wings of the Army. The police commissioner will be directly connected to this room. Collector Saurabh Parghi has called a meeting of the civil defence and health department has asked to stockpile medicines for three months.

Leaves of doctors, paramedical staff and health workers have been cancelled and employees who are on leave have been ordered to report immediately. RMO of Civil Hospital Dr Ketan Nayak said in view of the potential war threats, sufficient medicines have been stocked in the hospital for the next two to three months. This apart, all the items needed for surgery, including cotton bandages have been stocked and diesel arranged for the generator.

Security agencies have been deployed on the coastal strip of Hazira and marine police have started patrolling by boat. Naval personnel have been deployed with ships and helicopters while the Coast Guard has been deployed within a radius of 12 nautical miles of the sea.

Police have been deployed at the entrances of 23 companies located in Hazira-Dumas and Ichhapur. Local and marine police will patrol the coastal areas of Dabhari, Tena Bay, Marine, Hazira, Ichhapore, Dumas, Dream City and Sachin GIDC.