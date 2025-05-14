Security Tightened At Paradip Port After Arrival Of Oil Tanker With 21 Pakistanis On Board

Pradeep: Security was beefed up at Paradip Port after the arrival of a South Korean oil tanker with 21 Pakistanis on board.

The vessel MT Siren-II arrived at the port with 11,350 metric tonne of crude oil. The ship has a total of 25 crew members of whom 21 are Pakistanis, two Indians, one Sri Lankans and one Thai. The ship is anchored at ‘PM berth’, located around 20 km from the shore.

The ship reached Paradip Port from South Korea via Singapore at 11 am on Wednesday after which the process of unloading crude oil through pipeline was started. After the unloading process is completed, it will return to its destination. Since the ship has 21 Pakistani crew members on board, the Paradip Marine Police has increased security and tightened patrolling in the sea.

While the Ministry of External Affairs has restricted the entry of Pakistani nationals into India, the crew members have been allowed to enter Indian waters as they work on a South Korean ship. Pradeep Additional SP Smruti Ranjan Kar said the Pakistani nationals on board the ship have not been allowed to disembark from the vessel. "Security has been tightened. The ship will leave after unloading its cargo," he said.

Police said multiple security agencies, including Marine Police, Coast Guard, CISF, and Customs authorities, have been placed on high alert. The agencies have conducted thorough vessel searches and document verification of all crew members.