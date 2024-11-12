Security Tightened At Ayodhya Ram Mandir After Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Threatens Attack

Ayodhya: Security has been tightened at the premises of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in the wake of a threat issued by Khalistani terrorist and chief of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The banned SFJ outfit released a video, warning of an attack on November 16 and 17.

In the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen praying at the Ram Mandir. SFJ has threatened to shake the foundations of Ayodhya, seat of Hindutva ideology.

The temple complex and the entire city have been put on high alert as security officials inspected the premises and strengthened necessary arrangements.

SP (security) Balramachari Dubey, along with ATS personnel and police force, examined the security arrangements of the complex, including the darshan path of the temple. Dubey said that the complex has been wrapped under tight security along with a 24-hour surveillance.

Circle Officer, Ayodhya, Ashutosh Tiwari said that the released video is under scrutiny and all measures have been taken to ensure security.

IG Praveen Kumar said an information was received about a threat being issued through video by Pannun. "Such threats have been issued earlier as well. We are thus reviewing the security system again," he added.

Earlier on August 22, a similar threat was issued through WhatsApp on the helpdesk mobile number of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust. It was written that the temple will be destroyed very soon and a mosque will be built here. UP ATS arrested Mohammad Maqsood from Bihar's Bhagalpur on September 14 in this connection.

Prior to this, on May 28, a threat post surfaced on Instagram, warning to blow up the temple. Later, a 16-year-old boy from Balua Takiya in Kushinagar was taken into custody on charges of posting the threat and investigations revealed that he was not in a stable mental condition.