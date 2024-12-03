ETV Bharat / state

Security Tightened At Akhaura ICP Amid 'Bangladesh Chalo Abhiyan' Protest Call

Agartala: Tripura Police on Tuesday tightened security measures around the Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Agartala in view of the 'Bangladesh Chalo Abhiyan' protest.

Tripura shares an 856-kilometre-long international border with Bangladesh and the protest was announced to oppose the alleged atrocities against minorities and the arrest of ISKCON member Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu.

The demonstration was scheduled to commence this afternoon in front of Rabindra Shata Barshiki Bhawan to Akhaura Check Post in Agartala.

West district Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar said the group seeking to hold the protest rally was denied permission. “A protest rally, 'Bangladesh Chalo Abhiyan' was planned for today. They sought our permission but it was denied. As a precautionary move, we have deployed additional security personnel and installed barricades around the Agartala-Akhaura ICP to safeguard the area,” SP Kumar said.