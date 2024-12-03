ETV Bharat / state

Security Tightened At Akhaura ICP Amid 'Bangladesh Chalo Abhiyan' Protest Call

Tripura Police denied permission to hold 'Bangladesh Chalo Abhiyan' protest on Tuesday and have deployed additional forces at Agartala-Akhaura ICP.

Police personnel deployed at Akhaura ICP (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 56 seconds ago

Agartala: Tripura Police on Tuesday tightened security measures around the Akhaura Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Agartala in view of the 'Bangladesh Chalo Abhiyan' protest.

Tripura shares an 856-kilometre-long international border with Bangladesh and the protest was announced to oppose the alleged atrocities against minorities and the arrest of ISKCON member Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu.

The demonstration was scheduled to commence this afternoon in front of Rabindra Shata Barshiki Bhawan to Akhaura Check Post in Agartala.

West district Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar said the group seeking to hold the protest rally was denied permission. “A protest rally, 'Bangladesh Chalo Abhiyan' was planned for today. They sought our permission but it was denied. As a precautionary move, we have deployed additional security personnel and installed barricades around the Agartala-Akhaura ICP to safeguard the area,” SP Kumar said.

He assured that passenger movement between Agartala and Bangladesh through the ICP is uninterrupted.

Integrated Check Posts, established by the Government of India, aim to streamline cross-border trade and facilitate passenger transit at international land borders.

Tripura has two operational ICPs, the Agartala-Akhaura ICP in the West district and the Srimantapur ICP in the Sepahijala district.

On Monday, seven people were arrested in connection with the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala and action was taken against three sub-inspectors and a deputy superintendent of police for alleged negligence in duty.

AKHAURA ICP BANGLADESH CHALO ABHIYAN TRIPURA POLICE

