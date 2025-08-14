ETV Bharat / state

Security Stepped Up Ahead Of Independence Day In Jammu And Kashmir

At many places, security forces have set up checkpoints at the entry and exit points of districts including Srinagar, Kupwara and Baramulla, Bandipora and Anantnag districts.

Multi-tier security personnel were deployed around the venue with high rise spotters keeping a vigil on movement. Besides, CCTVs and drones will keep a tight watch on the movement of people, said a security official.

The main function where Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will unfurl the flag and take the salute of the march past from contingents of police, security forces and students will be held at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium.

The strength of Police and security forces deployed on checkpoints has been increased for checking vehicles and people.

Srinagar: Security has been beefed up across Jammu and Kashmir with drones and multi-tier surveillance along borders to prevent infiltration for safe and peaceful 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Jammu and Kashmir police in Jammu-Samba-Kathua range have increased the vigil in the region and night patrolling has been increased all along International Border (IB) and in the hinterlands. Special checkpoints have been laid in and around Jammu city whereas crucial points have been given a focused attention.

Security personnel stands guard on a road on the eve of Independence Day, in Srinagar, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. (ETV Bharat)

All along the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, J&K police have established several check points which are keeping a close eye on every kind of movement. All the vehicles are being checked thoroughly and any kind of suspicious movement is being closely looked into.

In Jammu, the main function of the Independence Day will be held in Maulana Azad Stadium where Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary will unfurl the flag and will take the salute of the march past. The stadium has been taken over by the security forces and tight security has been put in place in and around the venue.

Jammu shares both International Border and Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), respectively and as the security on IB is being maintained by the Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Army mainly looks after the security of LoC.

Since last year, IB has remained on the news for infiltration of heavily armed terrorists from across who after infiltration have gone into the hinterlands like upper reaches of Kathua district and from there have entered Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar districts. In the past few months, security forces have been able to establish contact with terrorists at several places but without much success.

Security forces are aware of the threat being posted by these hiding terrorists and have established several checkpoints in districts like Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur and Kathua to avoid any untoward incidents on Independence Day.

In districts, the ministers including Sakina Itoo and Javid Dar will preside over celebrations in Anantnag and Baramulla respectively. Besides, district development councils, the third tier of Panachayat Raj, will also take salute elsewhere.