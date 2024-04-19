Mizoram: Security Personnel on Poll Duty Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest

A 28-year-old security personnel on election duty in Mizoram died due to cardiac arrest at the Vangchhia polling station in Champhai district. The body was sent to his native Kawlkulh village after an autopsy.

Aizawl: A 28-year-old security personnel on election duty in Mizoram died due to cardiac arrest on Friday, officials said. Lalrinpuia, who was in the second Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn), was found dead on Friday morning at Vangchhia polling station in Champhai district when other security personnel tried to wake him up, they said.

He died due to cardiac arrest around 4.45 am, the officials said. His body was sent to his native Kawlkulh village in Khawzawl district after an autopsy at Champhai district hospital, they said.

Champhai Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer James Lalrinchhana and Champhai Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Kumar were present during the send-off ceremony.

James expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and said that state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas was informed about the incident.

An ex-gratia amount permissible for a person who dies on poll duty will be given to the next of kin of the deceased at the earliest, James added. Kumar also lamented the untimely death of Lalrinpuia as a great loss for the state police force.

Born in April 1996, Lalrinpuia joined the second Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) in January 2018. Elections to the lone Lok Sabha seat in Mizoram was held in the first phase on Friday.

