Three Security Personnel Injured In Anti-Naxal Operation In Chhattisgarh

The explosion took place when two jawans inadvertently came in contact with the pressure-activated IED, according to preliminary information.

By PTI

Published : Feb 4, 2025, 7:45 PM IST

Bijapur: Two security personnel were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off, and another jawan was hurt after he stepped over a spike trap during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incidents occurred in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts where a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said.

He said personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in the operation.

As per preliminary information, two jawans inadvertently came in contact with the pressure-activated IED, triggering the blast, and the third personnel stepped over a spike trap set up by Naxalites, the official said.

He said the injured personnel were administered first aid and airlifted to Raipur for further treatment.

