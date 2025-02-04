ETV Bharat / state

Three Security Personnel Injured In Anti-Naxal Operation In Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: Two security personnel were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off, and another jawan was hurt after he stepped over a spike trap during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, police said.

The incidents occurred in a forest along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts where a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said.

He said personnel from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were involved in the operation.