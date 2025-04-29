10 Security Personnel Injured After CRPF Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Jammu Kashmir's Budgam

Srinagar: Atleast eight CRPF personnel and two special police officers (SPOs) of Jammu and Kashmir police were injured after their vehicle met with an accident near Doothpathri area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday.

Officials said that a CRPF vehicle carrying security personnel of 181 battalion lost control near Tangnar in Doodhpathri and turned turtle and went into a deep gorge. In the incident, eight CPRF personnel and two J&K police officials were injured. All the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The injured personnel have been identified as Constable Shyam Balaji of 35 BN CRPF, Ct. Vijay Shankar of 43 BN CRPF, Ct. Akshay Bhagwat of 35 BN CRPF, Ct.Jaykendra of 181 BN CRPF, Ct. Prakash Jamatia of 25 BN CRPF, Ct. Bikas Barman of 25 BN CRPF,Ct. Rajiv of 35 BN CRPF, Dvr. Ram Gopal of 75 BN CRPF, SPO Ferooz Ahmad and SPO Javid Ahmad.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard, and an investigation has been taken up.