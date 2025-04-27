Security Personnel Discover Caves Where Maoists Hid with Arms, Explosives

Bijapur: The security personnel engaged in anti-Maoist operation along Chhattisgarh-Telangana border have discovered two caves where, they believe, Maoists hid with arms and ammunitions before they fled.

When the large force reached this cave, the Maoists had fled from there, sensing the futility of a fight with adversary laced with sophisticated arms. According to security forces, the cave is big enough to accommodate 1000 Maoist cadres.

As soon as the Maoist cadres saw security personnel approaching the cave, they managed to escape from there. After completing the search operation in this cave, the soldiers continued their hunt for more caves built in the mountains of Durgamraj Gutta and Karregutta.

Sources said that the soldiers defused 15 IEDs to reach the first cave in which they entered in search of the Maoists. The Naxalites have planted bombs all around the cave. The alert soldiers took precautions during their search operation which led them to two caves so far.

The security personnel are tightlipped over seizures in the cave. It's not clear how many Maoists were killed in the encounter. Another encounter is on and the forces officials are expected to provide complete information related to the encounter soon.

The sightings of two caves in the hills of Durgam Gutta and Karre Gutta present a possibility of similar caves in the vicinity where Maoists might hide with a large cache of arms.

According to sources, these caves, which are amidst dense forests, are used as unlikely hideouts of Maoists. The personnel kept continuously moving forward with great caution in the dense jungle. The thick forest cover and steep mountains hindred the movements of soldiers, they said.