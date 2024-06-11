ETV Bharat / state

Security Officer Receives Calls From Pak and Dubai Asking Uma Bharti's Location; Cops Launch Probe

author img

By PTI

Published : 8 hours ago

An officer deployed for the security of BJP leader Uma Bharti received phone calls from Pakistan and Dubai. The callers introduced themselves as being from the crime branch.

Security Officer Receives Calls From Pak and Dubai Asking Uma Bharti's Location; Cops Launch Probe
BJP leader Uma Bharti (ETV Bharat Photo)

Bhopal: An officer deployed for the security of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti received phone calls from Pakistan and Dubai, with the callers seeking her location, Bharti's office said in a statement on Tuesday evening. The callers repeatedly asked about the location of Bharti. The BJP leader enjoys Z plus security.

The callers introduced themselves as being from the crime branch and claimed they wanted her location for interrogation, the release stated. A senior state intelligence officer said a case would be registered with the crime branch. The release said that a search of the Truecaller IDs for both WhatsApp numbers revealed one to be of M. Hussain from Pakistan and the other to be of Abbas from Dubai.

This entire information, including the WhatsApp numbers and names, has been immediately sent by the inspector deployed for security to the Director General of Police (DGP) and ADG (Intelligence), it stated. ADG (Intelligence) Jaideep Prasad told PTI that a case will be registered with the crime branch.

An inquiry will be conducted by the cyber cell to trace the location of the callers. Sometimes fraud calls are made, he added.

TAGGED:

UMA BHARTIUMA BHARTI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.