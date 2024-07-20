ETV Bharat / state

'Security Lapse' In Amit Shah Ranchi Visit: Two Bikers Enter Convoy, Held

Ranchi: Two youths were arrested in connection with a purported security lapse that took place when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was going to a programme from Birsa Munda Airport on Saturday.

Shah was going to Prabhat Tara Ground in Dhurva in Ranchi, where he was set to address a gathering, when two youths entered his convoy. They were arrested by the police personnel deployed on the route.

The youths, identified as Ankit, a resident of Bihar and Mohit, a resident of Dhurva, were taken to Jagannathpur police station for questioning.

DSP PK Mishra denied security lapse saying the two suspects were caught immediately after spotting them. "If the youths had escaped then it could have been called a security lapse. But, both were arrested," he said.