Security Lapse During R-Day Parade in Bengaluru as Intruder Throws Paper at CM's gallery

Bengaluru: An alleged security lapse was recorded during the Republic Day parade at the city's Manekshaw Ground on Friday when a man entered the ground and tried to throw a pamphlet at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was sitting in the gallery with Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and other dignitaries. Police have taken the man into custody.

The man entered the ground, took out a pamphlet from his pocket and threw it at the chief minister's gallery, police said. The police personnel posted at the spot whisked him away seeing him walking towards the VIP gallery. The man has been identified as Parasuram, a native of Mysore.

According to police, Parasuram was sitting in the audience gallery when he suddenly entered the ground in the middle of the parade. It has been revealed that the man was frustrated as his son-in-law appeared at the KPSC examination but the results have not been published yet. He had come to appeal to the CM to declare the results, police said.

He displayed a pamphlet that included his letter from the ground. He has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated. "The KPSC recruitment is getting delayed. I am not being allowed to bring this to the attention of the CM," he said venting out his anger.

In another incident, police did not allow Pillanna Garden BBMP Junior College Principal and Savitriba Pule Dance Choreographer to enter the ground despite possessing entry passes. The principal and the choreographer expressed their anger saying police prevented them from entering the ground to receive their awards although they had the requisite passes.