Security Forces Seize Large Cache Of Weapons Dumped By Naxalites In Sukma

Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said the seizure includes country-made rifles, BGL launchers and barrels, explosives, iron clamps, pole anglers, iron rods, uniforms and ammunition pouches.

The seized items.
The seized items. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 24, 2025 at 1:11 PM IST

Sukma: A large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives, hidden by the Naxalites in the Koimenta Hill area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma, was unearthed by security forces during a search operation on Sunday. It's presumed that these arms were meant for some nefarious incident.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan said, "A joint team of 203 Cobra Corps, 241 Bastar Battalion CRPF and the district reserve guard (DRG) from Metaguda camp conducted a joint operation in the Koimenta Hill area, in which a large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives dumped by the Naxalites was seized."

"The seizure includes country-made rifles, BGL launchers, BGL barrels, explosive materials, large quantities of iron clamps, pole anglers and iron rods, as well as black uniforms, ammunition pouches and electronic items," he added.

Chavan said anti-Naxalite operations are being carried out continuously in the area, and this recovery will prove to be a milestone in foiling the big conspiracy. "It is clear from the recovered weapons and material that the Naxalites were planning a major attack against the security forces, but the alertness of the soldiers and joint action foiled their plans," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai have set the target of March 2026 to wipe out the menace of Naxalism from the country. The government has rolled out a surrender and rehabilitation policy for the Naxalites to shun the violent path and bring them to the mainstream.

