Security Forces Seize Huge Cache of Arms, Ammunition in Manipur

A search operation was conducted in Manipur's Kakching and Thoubal districts on Monday and the security personnel recovered ammunition and explosives from the locations.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Security personnel with recovered arms (ANI)

Imphal: Security forces seized a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives during search operations in Manipur's Kakching and Thoubal districts, a police statement said on Monday.

The security forces during search operations and area domination on October 5 at Wabagai Natekhong Turenmei area of Kakching district seized three carbines with magazines, one air gun rifle and 9 mm pistol, two single barrel guns, 14 grenades without detonators, one 51 mm mortar, two MK-III grenade, a suspected container weighing 4.755 kg explosive IED, the statement said.

During another operation on Saturday at Chingkham Ching area in Thoubal district, security forces seized one SMG carbine along with a magazine and SSBL along with a .32 pistol. One 81 mm mortar shell, four hand grenades, three detonators, 45 live ammunition, five green grenades, seven tear smoke grenades, 11 tear smoke shells, two stun shells (normal), and others were also seized, it added.

