Security Forces Seize Arms And Ammunition Following Pakistani Quadcopter Drop on Jammu LoC

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

In a major security operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu, security forces recovered a pistol, two loaded magazines, and 37 rounds of ammunition after detecting a Pakistani quadcopter.

Security forces recovered a pistol, two loaded magazines and 37 rounds of ammunition following the detection of a Pakistani quadcopter at Sair village in Jammu (ETV Bharat)

Jammu: In a notable security operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu, security forces recovered a pistol, two loaded magazines and 37 rounds of ammunition following the detection of a Pakistani quadcopter. The incident occurred during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Sair village, Nowshera.

According to police sources, the quadcopter was observed in the Bhawani sector of the LoC. Security forces deployed at the post fired at the aerial object, which then disappeared and did not return. A cordon and search operation was launched early Friday morning, resulting in the recovery of the firearm and ammunition.

The operation was going on and a high alert was declared in the Jammu Division, particularly in border areas, due to a recent surge in terror attacks targeting security forces. The increased vigilance aims to bolster security and address the rising threats in the region.

