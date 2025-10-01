ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Explosives In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Security forces have recovered a large quantity of explosives and daily use items dumped by Naxalites from the Pamed police station area of Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bijapur district.

According to official sources, the Cobra 208 Battalion recovered these explosives during a Naxal patrol and search operation in the forests of the FOB Kauragutta area on Wednesday. The Maoists had hidden these explosives in a pit dug in the ground in the forests of Kanchal village.

The recovered items include gun powder, BGL cells, Cardex wire, BGL rounds, RDX, electric detonators, non-electric detonators, firecrackers, arrow bombs (improvised), iron rods used in barrels and improvised grenades. Besides, Maoist uniforms, cobra-patterned combat dress cloth was also recovered. An officer involved in the operation stated that this recovery will prove to be a major blow to the Maoists.

Bijapur SP, Dr. Jitendra Yadav said the recovered explosives and materials clearly indicate that the Naxalites were planning a major incident, which now stands foiled by the security forces.