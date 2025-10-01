Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Explosives In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
The recovery was made by the Cobra 208 Battalion in the forests of the FOB Kauragutta in Bijapur district.
Bijapur: Security forces have recovered a large quantity of explosives and daily use items dumped by Naxalites from the Pamed police station area of Chhattisgarh's Naxal-affected Bijapur district.
According to official sources, the Cobra 208 Battalion recovered these explosives during a Naxal patrol and search operation in the forests of the FOB Kauragutta area on Wednesday. The Maoists had hidden these explosives in a pit dug in the ground in the forests of Kanchal village.
The recovered items include gun powder, BGL cells, Cardex wire, BGL rounds, RDX, electric detonators, non-electric detonators, firecrackers, arrow bombs (improvised), iron rods used in barrels and improvised grenades. Besides, Maoist uniforms, cobra-patterned combat dress cloth was also recovered. An officer involved in the operation stated that this recovery will prove to be a major blow to the Maoists.
Bijapur SP, Dr. Jitendra Yadav said the recovered explosives and materials clearly indicate that the Naxalites were planning a major incident, which now stands foiled by the security forces.
A police officer stated that the particular area of Bijapur from where the recovery was made has long been affected by Maoist activities. Security forces are conducting continuous searches and area domination operations, he said adding the recent success has not averted a major incident.
The recovery of the explosive material comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bastar where he is scheduled to attend the Muria Darbar on Bastar Dussehra. Shah will be on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh. He will arrive in Raipur on October 3rd and will attend the Muria Darbar program during Bastar Dussehra on October 4th. After visiting the Danteshwari Temple on the morning of October 4th, Shah will attend the Muria Darbar at Sirhasar Bhavan. The Home Minister is also scheduled to have lunch with the 'Manjhi Chalakis' and other Bastar residents.
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who visited Bastar on Wednesday to review the arrangements for Shah's visit, appealed to the Naxalites to join the mainstream.
