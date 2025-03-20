Security Forces Recover Bodies Of 4 Maoists In Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur: A joint team of police and DRG-BSF recovered the bodies of four Maoists and automatic weapons in Chhattisgarh's Kanker-Narayanpur border area on Thursday.

Earlier, an encounter took place between the Maoists and security forces. Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar said after receiving information about the presence of top Maoist cadres, a joint team of DRG and STF was dispatched to Abujhmad from Narayanpur district on Wednesday. During this time, an encounter took place. Before this encounter, an IED blast also occurred in which two soldiers were injured.

Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar said, "During the search operation, the Maoists carried out an IED blast at 3 am on Thursday. Due to the blast, dust and mud went into the eyes of one of the soldiers and another officer. They were taken out of the operation area and first aid was given at the nearest health centre. They are being sent to the district hospital."

Bijapur Dantewada border area saw a gunfight between security forces and Naxalites at 7 am. A DRG soldier was killed in the encounter. The soldiers have recovered the bodies of 18 Naxalites. A large amount of weapons and ammunition have also been found. A search operation is being conducted in the entire area.