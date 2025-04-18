Security Forces All Set For Decisive Battle Against Naxalites in Jharkhand's Monkey Forest

Ranchi: The fight against Naxalites in Saranda area of ​​Jharkhand has reached a decisive phase.

In a significant achievement, security forces have penetrated the Naxal bastion at Monkey Reserve Forest in Saranda. Several officers of Jharkhand Police, Jharkhand Jaguars and other specialised forces have been deployed in the campaign along with Central Armed Police Forces. Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta said Jharkhand Police is fully prepared for the final attack on Naxalites. "Officers who have experience in conducting anti-Naxal operations have been deployed in Saranda. We have increased the number of trained forces in the area including those from Jharkhand Jaguars, newly appointed DSPs as well as Army officers who are associated with them on contractual basis. Till now, personnel of the central forces were conducing operations in the area but now Jharkhand Police will monitor the campaign," he said.

The battle of Saranda is being termed a decisive one as security forces have succeeded in making it to the Monkey Reserve Forest, which has been a safe haven for the Naxalites for several years. Gupta said action is being taken based on the information on presence of Naxalites in and around the forest. He said raids are also being conducted on houses of Naxal supporters who help the rebels by supplying them food and other items. During such raids, items ranging from foodgrains to iron rods were recovered. The rods are used by the Naxalites in their bombs and booby traps.

Maoist items recovered during a raid in Monkey Reserve Forest (ETV Bharat)

Jaraikela, Rengra, Tonto, Sonuwa, Jeteya, Gudri and Tumbahata in Chaibasa are the strongholds of the Naxalites. While Monkey Reserve Forest is spread till the south of Babudera, Naxalites have been driven out from most of the places.

Police said several Naxalite leaders have taken refuge in Kolhan. After Budha Pahad, Kolhan is the only place where Naxalites had established their headquarters. Some leaders carrying reward of Rs 1 crore have taken shelter in Kolhan. Naxal commanders like Misir Besra, Anmol Da, Tek Vishwanath alias Santosh, Mochu, Chaman, Kande, Ajay Mahato, Sagen Angaria and Ashwin, who have a reward of Rs 1 crore on their heads, are present in Saranda. They have more than 60 fighters who are experts in guerrilla warfare, said police.