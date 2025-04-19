Naxal Stronghold Saranda Remains Unconquered As Fight Against Rebels Enters Decisive Phase in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Security forces' sustained operations have taken a huge toll on Naxalites in Jharkhand.

But despite the successes, conquering Saranda, a stronghold of the Naxalites remains a challenge for the security forces. While the forces have succeeded to some extent in penetrating the stronghold, they are yet to take over the area. Saranda forest, located in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand, has been a safe haven for Naxalites as the dense forest makes it an idea hideout.

Considered Asia's most dense Sal forest, Saranda has been the most favoured destination for the Maoists. The dense forest, hilly terrain and inaccessible paths make it convenient for the Naxalites to remain concealed and carry out their operations. Saranda is located on Jharkhand's border with Chhattisgarh and Odisha and the red corridor makes it easier for the Naxalites to move between states. The rebels use IEDs and guerilla warfare from the forest much to the consternation of security forces.

But despite Saranda being a stronghold, Naxalites have suffered a lot in campaigns launched by security forces. The Maoists nowadays are wary of direct confrontations with the forces and instead prefer to remain concealed and attack at the right time and the right place. The strategy has worked well for the rebels as is evident from the fact that two soldiers have been martyred in Saranda and six others injured in the last one month in Saranda.

A bunker detected by security forces during a raid at Saranda (ETV Bharat)

The bunkers built by the Naxalites help them carry out surprise raids on security forces patrolling the forest. This apart, IEDs planted in the dense forest remain a cause of concern for security personnel.

Experts feel until the maze of bunkers built by Naxalites in the forest and the IEDs planted by them underground are completely destroyed, it is not only difficult but almost impossible for the security forces to capture Saranda. The forces have destroyed over 100 bunkers, Naxalite hideouts and IEDs but not without suffering huge losses. The bunkers provide a safe hideout for the Naxals who store food items, medicines and weapons in them.

Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta said over 16 bunkers were destroyed in the forest in the last one week. "All kinds of facilities were found in the bunkers built by the Naxalites. Medicines, grains and weapons were found in the bunkers which are surrounded by spike holes and IED traps," he said.

A bunker built by the Naxalites in Saranda (ETV Bharat)

The security forces engaged in the campaign against Naxalites aspire to conquer Saranda by any means, but the death traps laid by the Naxalites have been proving a major hindrance for them. Since March this year, half-a-dozen IED blasts have been triggered by the rebels in the forest. Three soldiers were injured in an explosion on March 5 while one was injured on March 16. CRPF sub-inspector Sunil Mandal was martyred in an explosion on March 22 while head constable sustained injuries. Similarly, a Jharkhand Jaguars constable Sunil Dhan was martyred in an explosion on April 13.

The most dangerous areas in Saranda where the Naxalites have laid IEDs and traps are Jaraikela, Rengra, Tonto, Sonuwa, Jeteya, Gudri and Tumbahata in Chaibasa. Apart from security personnel, 22 villagers have lost their lives in IED explosions in the last one-and-a-half years.