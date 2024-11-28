Security Forces Launch Raids At 17 Locations In J&K's Kathua; 10 Suspected OGWs Questioned

Jammu: In a significant operation aimed at dismantling terror ecosystems in the region, the Kathua Police and CRPF 121 Battalion carried out extensive searches at 17 locations in Malhar, Bani, and the upper reaches of Bilawar area of the Jammu and Kashmir district, official sources said on Thursday. The raids targeted networks suspected of providing logistical and financial support to terrorist organizations.

An official said that the “well-coordinated operation” led to the questioning of 10 overground workers and terror suspects. Electronic devices linked to investigations of multiple FIRs were also seized, he said. The cases under scrutiny include FIR No. 21/2024 of PS Malhar, FIR No. 142/2024 of PS Billawar, and FIR No. 64/2024 of PS Bani, all registered under various sections of the UA(P) Act and the EIMCO Act.

In addition to the hinterland areas, raids were conducted in border regions such as Kana Chack, Haria Chack, Spral Pain, and Chack Wajir Labhju as per the official.

A police spokesperson described the operation as part of an intensified effort to uproot terror networks. "These raids are a crucial step in disrupting the support structures that enable terrorist organizations to operate. The questioning of suspects and seizure of evidence will help us advance our investigations significantly," the spokesperson stated.

This operation follows the recent killing of three foreign terrorists affiliated with the Jaish-e-Mohammad organization in two separate encounters in upper Kathua and Basantgarh. “The elimination of these terrorists has dealt a severe blow to their networks, and today’s actions further reinforce our commitment to eradicating terrorism,” the spokesperson added.