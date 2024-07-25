ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Launch Anti-Tunnelling Ops Along International Border In Samba

author img

By PTI

Published : 12 hours ago

According to an officer, the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir via the International Border (IB) and were involved in terrorist attacks in the region. It is also indicated that between 50-60 foreign terrorists have infiltrated Jammu via the IB and LOC over the past few months.

Security forces launched an operation along the International Border in the Samba sector to detect underground and cross-border tunnels.
Security Forces Launch Anti-Tunnelling Ops Along International Border In Samba (ANI)

Jammu: Amid concerns about infiltration attempts by terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have launched an operation along the International Border (IB) in the Samba sector to detect underground and cross-border tunnels, police said on Thursday.

Scores of police and security personnel equipped with specialised gear are meticulously scanning border areas, focusing on dense bushes and forested regions as part of this operation, the police said.

"A comprehensive anti-tunnel exercise has commenced to ascertain the presence of any cross-border tunnels," said a police officer involved in the operation. The search operations also involve deployment of drones and is being conducted daily in response to the ongoing security threats posed by potential terrorist infiltrations, he said. "Security forces are clearing dense bushy areas to eliminate the possibility of existence of tunnels," the officer added.

Police recently said that Pakistan-sponsored terrorists have infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir via the International Border and have been involved in terrorist attacks in the region. Reports also indicate that between 50 to 60 foreign terrorists have infiltrated into Jammu via the International Border and Line of Control over the past few months, according to police.

Over the last six weeks, they have targeted army personnel, security forces and civilians, including pilgrims, particularly in Kathua, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts.

Read More

  1. Terrorists In J&K Using American Weapons Used By US Forces Against Taliban: Intelligence
  2. Jammu and Kashmir Has Seen Remarkable Improvement After Abrogation Of Article 370, Claims Centre

Jammu: Amid concerns about infiltration attempts by terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, security forces have launched an operation along the International Border (IB) in the Samba sector to detect underground and cross-border tunnels, police said on Thursday.

Scores of police and security personnel equipped with specialised gear are meticulously scanning border areas, focusing on dense bushes and forested regions as part of this operation, the police said.

"A comprehensive anti-tunnel exercise has commenced to ascertain the presence of any cross-border tunnels," said a police officer involved in the operation. The search operations also involve deployment of drones and is being conducted daily in response to the ongoing security threats posed by potential terrorist infiltrations, he said. "Security forces are clearing dense bushy areas to eliminate the possibility of existence of tunnels," the officer added.

Police recently said that Pakistan-sponsored terrorists have infiltrated Jammu and Kashmir via the International Border and have been involved in terrorist attacks in the region. Reports also indicate that between 50 to 60 foreign terrorists have infiltrated into Jammu via the International Border and Line of Control over the past few months, according to police.

Over the last six weeks, they have targeted army personnel, security forces and civilians, including pilgrims, particularly in Kathua, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts.

Read More

  1. Terrorists In J&K Using American Weapons Used By US Forces Against Taliban: Intelligence
  2. Jammu and Kashmir Has Seen Remarkable Improvement After Abrogation Of Article 370, Claims Centre

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

INTERNATIONAL BORDER IN SAMBAANTI TUNNELLING OPS IN JAMMU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.