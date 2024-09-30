Security Forces Making All-Out Efforts To Rescue Two Missing Youths: Manipur Police

Imphal: Security forces in Manipur are making all-out efforts to trace two of the three youths, who were allegedly abducted by armed men in Manipur's Kangpokpi district three days ago, police said on Monday. One of the three youths has already been rescued. Accompanied by his two friends, N. Johnson Singh, who was rescued by the army, went for the SSC GD recruitment test for central forces at New Keithelmanbi in Manipur's Imphal West district but took a wrong turn, ending up in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi, a police officer said.

The three hail from the Thoubal district. Singh was safe and handed over to the police, while Th. Thoithoiba Singh and O. Thoithoi Singh were still missing, he said. "In connection with the case of two youths, who were allegedly abducted by miscreants on September 27 in Kangpokpi district, security forces are making all-out efforts to rescue the missing/kidnapped youths as quickly as possible," the police said in a statement.

The state police and the central forces have been searching for them after the youths were reported missing by their families, the officer said. On Sunday, a video surfaced featuring the two missing youths appealing to Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for their release. Senior police officers are monitoring the situation, the statement said. Speaking to media persons after being rescued, Johnson Singh claimed that they were "held in captivity by armed men in Kangpokpi district and he was physically assaulted before being released".

Singh had a swollen cheek and bruises on his body were noticed, the police officer said. In response to the appeal of two missing youths, the chief minister had on Sunday said he held a meeting with both ruling and opposition legislators to discuss the situation. He shared on social media, "Held a meeting with all the MLAs from both the ruling and opposition parties at my secretariat today. We addressed the current situation, focusing on the abduction of two innocent youths by militants. We condemn such heinous acts, and our government is working to secure their safe release."

