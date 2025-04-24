Security Forces Gun Down 3 Maoists In Encounter On Chhattisgarh-Telangana Border

Raipur: Three Naxalites have been killed after gunfire ensured between the Maoists and security forces in Bijapur district along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border on Thursday morning. A police official said the encounter took place in the forest of Karegutta hills when a joint team of security forces launched an anti-Naxal operation.

According to him, it was a major anti-Naxal operation. A team of soldiers was engaged in demining in the hilly areas. Naxalites have planted more than 100 IEDs to target the soldiers, which are still being searched and demined.

Based on tips after drone-backed surveillance by security forces, the operation was launched in Karegutta hill, which is located along the border of Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Drone, satellite surveillance

According to police, a large number of soldiers have been deployed from both Telangana and Chhattisgarh for this major Naxal operation. Besides drones, security forces also kept an eye on Naxalite movements through satellites.

A combined force comprising the CRPF, DRG, STF, Cobra and Grey Hound from Telangana and C 60 from Maharashtra launched the crackdown. The search operation continued in areas under Usoor police station area since Wednesday.

The operation began on Monday based on information received about the presence of senior cadres of Battalion No. 1 of Naxalites, which is the strongest military unit of the Maoists, and the Telangana State Committee of the Maoists.