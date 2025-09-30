ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Foil Major Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh; Seize Cache Of Arms And Explosives

Security forces and Police recovered weapons, bombs and explosive materials during anti-Naxal operation in Abujhmad and Narayanpur areas.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 30, 2025 at 1:34 PM IST

Narayanpur: Security forces and Police have foiled a major Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh following recovery of a large quantity of weapons and explosives during combing operation near Mohanar-Toypara road under Dharona police station limits.

The materials, hidden in the Abujhmad forests, also included a bomb planted by the Naxalites, which was safely defused on the spot by the Bomb Disposal Squad.

Officials said the recovered items were intended to target security forces, and could have caused significant damage if not detected in time.

The operation was led by Superintendent of Police Robinson Gudiya, along with Additional SP Akshay Sabdra and Additional SP (Naxal Ops) Ajay Kumar. Joint teams of the Narayanpur police and the ITBP launched a search operation in Dhanora police station area on Monday, during which explosives and weapons were recovered along the Mohanar-Toypara main road.

The recovered items include a pressure cooker bomb, gunpowder used in bomb-making, electric multimeter, Bharmar gun and a wire.

The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Nelnar Area Committee, where Naxalite activity is said to be comparatively intense. The Abujhmad region has always posed a challenge for security forces. The dense forests, inaccessible mountains and the Naxalite presence in rural areas make operations even more difficult. Despite this, a joint team of the District Force and the ITBP have continued combing operations. District Force, along with the 'E' Division of the ITBP 29th Battalion, and personnel from the Dhanora Police Station were part of Monday's operation.

Between September 25 and 27, security forces had carried out another intensive search and de-mining operation in the Kodliar area, where they had recovered a large quantity of explosives, Naxalite uniforms, and literature.

