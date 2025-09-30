ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Foil Major Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh; Seize Cache Of Arms And Explosives

Narayanpur: Security forces and Police have foiled a major Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh following recovery of a large quantity of weapons and explosives during combing operation near Mohanar-Toypara road under Dharona police station limits. The materials, hidden in the Abujhmad forests, also included a bomb planted by the Naxalites, which was safely defused on the spot by the Bomb Disposal Squad. Officials said the recovered items were intended to target security forces, and could have caused significant damage if not detected in time. Security Forces Foil Major Naxal Operation In Chhattisgarh; Seize Huge Cache Of Arms And Explosives (ETV Bharat)