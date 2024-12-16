ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Foil Major Drug Smuggling Bid In J&K's Nowshera, 5.5 KG Narcotics Seized

Jammu: In a significant breakthrough, security forces on Monday thwarted a major drug smuggling operation in a border village of Nowshera located in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said that acting on specific intelligence inputs about the transshipment of narcotics, a joint team of police and army personnel launched a covert operation in the area. During intensified searches, two individuals were apprehended, and 5.5 kg of suspected narcotic material was recovered from their possession, the police spokesperson said.

The accused have been identified as Subash Chander (36), son of Pashori Lal, a resident of Kaneti village, and Sajan Kumar (25), son of Om Prakash, a resident of Sher village.