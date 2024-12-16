ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Foil Major Drug Smuggling Bid In J&K's Nowshera, 5.5 KG Narcotics Seized

The seizure was made in a border village of Nowshera located in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Jammu: In a significant breakthrough, security forces on Monday thwarted a major drug smuggling operation in a border village of Nowshera located in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said that acting on specific intelligence inputs about the transshipment of narcotics, a joint team of police and army personnel launched a covert operation in the area. During intensified searches, two individuals were apprehended, and 5.5 kg of suspected narcotic material was recovered from their possession, the police spokesperson said.

The accused have been identified as Subash Chander (36), son of Pashori Lal, a resident of Kaneti village, and Sajan Kumar (25), son of Om Prakash, a resident of Sher village.

A senior official stated that the operation highlights the security forces' commitment to curbing cross-border drug smuggling, which poses a grave threat to the safety and security of the region.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the source and destination of the seized contraband. Security forces have ramped up their vigilance along the border to prevent similar activities.

The operation underscores the persistent efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat the growing menace of drug trafficking in the region, added the police spokesperson.

