Security Forces Defused 5 Kg IED Bomb In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Naxals had planted IEDs along an under-construction road to target the project and harm the soldiers as forces often conduct search operations in the area.

Security Forces Defused 5 Kg IED Bomb In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
IED recovered in Sukma (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 5:36 PM IST

Sukma: Security forces claimed to have defused a 5 kg improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by Naxals here in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

The device was found on the Kokta Gollapally Road in Banga village by a joint patrol party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 228th battalion and the district police, officials said.

“The soldiers immediately called the bomb disposable squad that destroyed the IED on the spot. The IED weighed 5 kg,” they said.

Naxals had planted IEDs along an under-construction road to target the project and harm the soldiers as forces often conduct search operations in the area. The incident is part of a series of IED attacks in the region.

Incidents of IED blasts and recoveries in Bastar in the year 2025:

February 23: Beer bombs recovered in Bijapur.

February 21: IED blast in Abujhmad of Narayanpur, DRG jawan injured.

February 15: Jawan injured in Bijapur IED blast.

February 11: Jawan injured in Dantewada IED blast.

February 5: Labourer injured in Narayanpur IED blast

February 4: Two Jawans injured in IED blast on Bijapur Dantewada border

February 2: 25 kg IED recovered in Usur of Bijapur

January 24: The team that went out for area domination in Bijapur recovered two IEDs during demining.

January 22: 8 IEDs recovered in Bijapur, dangerous plan of Naxalites failed.

January 17: IED blast in Narayanpur, 2 BSF jawans injured

January 16: IED blast in Basaguda, Bijapur, 2 jawans on area domination duty injured

January 12: Two policemen injured in IED blast in Bijapur district.

January 11: Four IEDs recovered in Narayanpur district

January 9: Two IEDs recovered in Bijapur district

January 7: 10 kg IED planted by Maoists recovered in Sukma district.

January 6: CRPF recovered an IED weighing 20-22 kg in Bijapur and Naxalites blew up a vehicle with an IED blast in Bijapur, killing 8 jawans and a driver.

January 1: 10 IEDs planted by Naxalites recovered in Bijapur.

TAGGED:

