Security Forces Defused 5 Kg IED Bomb In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma: Security forces claimed to have defused a 5 kg improvised explosive device (IED) allegedly planted by Naxals here in Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

The device was found on the Kokta Gollapally Road in Banga village by a joint patrol party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 228th battalion and the district police, officials said.

“The soldiers immediately called the bomb disposable squad that destroyed the IED on the spot. The IED weighed 5 kg,” they said.

Naxals had planted IEDs along an under-construction road to target the project and harm the soldiers as forces often conduct search operations in the area. The incident is part of a series of IED attacks in the region.

Incidents of IED blasts and recoveries in Bastar in the year 2025:

February 23: Beer bombs recovered in Bijapur.

February 21: IED blast in Abujhmad of Narayanpur, DRG jawan injured.

February 15: Jawan injured in Bijapur IED blast.

February 11: Jawan injured in Dantewada IED blast.

February 5: Labourer injured in Narayanpur IED blast