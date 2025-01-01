Security Forces Conduct Mock Drill At Qazigund Railway Station Ahead Of Delhi-Srinagar Railway Connectivity

Kulgam: Security forces on Tuesday conducted a mock drill exercise at South Kashmir's Qazigund railway station to assess the emergency response mechanism and preparedness to handle critical situations like terror attacks ahead of Delhi-Srinagar railway connectivity.

According to a police spokesperson, the mock drill was held to prepare field forces to respond promptly to any untoward incident, especially such as potential terror attacks, with quick and safe response and to assess the security response time, coordination, and effectiveness.

"Police along with CAPF, RPF, Fire and Emergency service in Kulgam conducted a mock drill exercise at Railway Station Qazigund today to assess emergency response mechanisms and preparedness in handling critical situations," police spokesperson said.

He said the exercise also aimed to identify areas for improvement and streamline the response mechanism to gauge the emergency response mechanism and preparedness to handle critical situations.

The exercise involved Jammu and Kashmir Police, CAPF, RPF, Fire and Emergency Services, as well as medical teams. The mock drill comes ahead of the highly anticipated inauguration of the Udhampur-Banihal rail link that will pave the way for direct train services from Kashmir to the rest of the country.

The whole mock drill exercise was supervised by SSP Kulgam Sahil Sarangal. Besides, ASP NHW Qazigund Mumtaz Bhati, SDPO Qazigund, Rameez Raja, SHO Qazigund Masood Malik and other officers. The exercise concluded successfully demonstrating the readiness and coordination of Kulgam Police.