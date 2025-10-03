ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Arrest 4 Militants Including Self-styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit In Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested four militants, including a self-styled chief of a banned Kuki outfit in Manipur, police said on Friday. Security Forces arrested Paokholen Guite, the self-styled 'commander-in-chief' of Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA) from S Munuam in Churachandpur district on Wednesday, they said.

Guite was involved in the trafficking of weapons and drugs across the India-Myanmar border and also in extortion activities. Two AK-47 rifles, 181 rounds of different types of ammunition, cash of Rs 1,00,000 and a car were recovered from his possession.

Security forces arrested two cadres of the banned People's Liberation Army from different places in Imphal West district on Thursday. They were involved in extortion from brick field owners and the public in the valley area.