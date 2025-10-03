ETV Bharat / state

Security Forces Arrest 4 Militants Including Self-styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit In Manipur

Paokholen Guite, the self-styled 'commander-in-chief' of Chin Kuki Mizo Army, along with three others, was arrested in Churachandpur district on Wednesday.

Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : October 3, 2025 at 11:13 AM IST

1 Min Read
Imphal: Security forces arrested four militants, including a self-styled chief of a banned Kuki outfit in Manipur, police said on Friday. Security Forces arrested Paokholen Guite, the self-styled 'commander-in-chief' of Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA) from S Munuam in Churachandpur district on Wednesday, they said.

Guite was involved in the trafficking of weapons and drugs across the India-Myanmar border and also in extortion activities. Two AK-47 rifles, 181 rounds of different types of ammunition, cash of Rs 1,00,000 and a car were recovered from his possession.

Security forces arrested two cadres of the banned People's Liberation Army from different places in Imphal West district on Thursday. They were involved in extortion from brick field owners and the public in the valley area.

Police also arrested another member of the outfit from his residence at Yairipok in Thoubal district on Wednesday. He was involved in extortion and the collection of money from quarry workers.

Members of the PLA had, in September, carried out an ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy at Nambol Sabal Leikai in Bishnupur district, killing two personnel.

Earlier, on September 27, security forces arrested two members of a banned outfit for their alleged involvement in the September 19 ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur, which claimed the lives of two personnel.

