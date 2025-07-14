ETV Bharat / state

Security Enhanced At Golden Temple After Email Threat To Blow Up Langar Hall

The security of Sri Darbar Sahib has been enhanced after an email threatening to blow up the langar hall of Sri Harmandir Sahib was received by the Shrimoni Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC).
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 14, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST

Amritsar: The security of Sri Darbar Sahib has been enhanced after an email threatening to blow up the langar hall of Sri Harmandir Sahib was received by the Shrimoni Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC).

Chief Secretary of SGPC Kulwant Singh Mannan said as soon as the threat was received, the SGPC swung into action and enhanced security at all entrances of the shrine along with the parikrama, langar hall and sarais of the Guru Ghar. Police was also informed of the matter.

"It could be a mischievous element whose objective must be spread terror. But we took the threat seriously and have enhanced vigilance around the shrine," Mannan said. He said the sender of the email has not be identified yet.

President of SGPC Harjinder Singh Dhami held a meeting with senior police officers regarding security arrangements. It was decided to take more concrete steps after assessing the situation on the spot.

Dhami said the SGPC cannot release a statement without investigation as it can create an atmosphere of terror at the religious place. "We appeal to people not to pay attention to any kind of rumour," he said.

Police have cordoned off the entire area and said the entire shrine premises is being inspected by bomb disposal and dog squads.

