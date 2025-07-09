ETV Bharat / state

Security Breach At Puri Jagannath Temple: Four Youths Scale Boundary Wall Amid Niladri Bije Rush

Puri SP Pinak Mishra said that the incident will be investigated and action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 9, 2025 at 3:21 PM IST

Puri: In a serious breach of security here on the day of Trinity's Niladri Bije, four youths illegally entered Jagannath temple by scaling the Meghanada Pacheri (the outer boundary wall) of the shrine, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place on Tuesday despite adequate deployment of security forces in Puri for the last day of the Rath Yatra festivities. In the viral video, four youths can be seen scaling the wall using a pile of garbage dumped near the wall, to gain access to the temple.

Amid demand for a through investigation into alleged security lapses, Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Pinak Mishra said to ETV Bharat, "The incident will be investigated, and action will be taken against those found guilty of negligence."

Sameer Samantaray, a local, said, "This is a serious incident. Strict action should be taken against the officers who were deployed for the security of the temple. The garbage dump is near the south gate of the temple, which the police are guarding round-the-clock."

"CCTV has been installed around the temple. Despite this, it is shocking how the youths climbed the garbage dump, jumped over the wall and entered the temple," Samantaray added.

Notably, devotees had gathered at the Singhadwara of the temple in large numbers on Tuesday to witness the Niladri Bije celebrations. As was being anticipated by the district administration, lakhs of people congregated in the holy town to witness the divine reunion. Special arrangements were made for crowd control, traffic regulation and security near the chariots and inside the temple, officials said.

Before the event began, Puri Collector Chanchal Rana said, "..With the cooperation of all servitors, all necessary steps have been taken for smooth and safe darshan."

Late in the evening, the holy siblings entered the shrine, one by one in Goti Pahandi ritual, marking the culmination of month-long festivities.

