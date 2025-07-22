Security Breach Alert: Bastar Soldiers Asked To Stop Uploading Maoist Ops Videos

Bastar (Chhattisgarh): As security forces are engaged in final battle to wipe out Maoists in the Bastar's warzone, an unlikely enemy has crept into the scene—social media. Amid the relentless jungle warfare targeting the hideouts, a digital misadventure threatens to derail operations by some jawans. The issue has snowballed into controversy and triggered serious concern within the security establishment.

Personnel told not to upload videos on social media

Bastar IG Sundarraj P. said during the Naxal operation, clear guideline is given to the soldiers. "Do's and don'ts have clearly been specified to soldiers. Instructions on how to move and take precautions in terms of security have been conveyed to them. In such a situation, if a soldier shares information about his operation by making a video on social media, any wrong step poses serious threats for security reasons," the official said.

According to him, security personnel have been instructed not to share any information related to the operation on social media. "Such a wrong step can also compromise the operation. It may increase the risk of the soldiers involved in the operation and their families. This advice has been issued keeping in mind the safety of all of them, so that the operation can be conducted in the best way and the soldiers do not suffer any harm," he added.

After the killing of the general secretary of the Naxal organisation, Basava Raju in the forest of Abujhmad, videos made by the soldiers went viral on social media. The video got millions of views from across the country and abroad, Sundarraj said.

"With the increase in views, the identity of the soldiers involved in the operation also get revealed. Keeping in mind their safety, the soldiers were instructed to stay away from social media. Also, some YouTube, Instagram, Facebook accounts were also deleted by us, he said.