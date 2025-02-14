ETV Bharat / state

Ranchi Turns Fortress Ahead Of President Droupadi Murmu's Visit

The President is slated to attend the platinum jubilee celebration of BIT, Mesra on Saturday.

The area from Ranchi airport to Raj Bhawan has been turned into a fortress ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit to the city on Friday
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 4:14 PM IST

Ranchi: The area from Ranchi airport to Raj Bhawan has been turned into a fortress ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit to the city on Friday.

The President will arrive at Ranchi airport in the evening and stay the night at Raj Bhawan. Around 3,500 police personnel have been deployed on the stretch of road from the airport to Raj Bhawan and from Raj Bhawan to BIT. Five senior officers have been deputed to monitor the security arrangements. The road from Ranchi airport to Raj Bhavan through which the President's convoy will pass has been closed for motorists. As soon as the President's convoy leaves Ranchi airport for Raj Bhavan, the approach roads too will be closed for around an hour.

Ranchi City SP Rajkumar Mehta said five IPS officers, 20 DSPs, 60 inspectors and 250 sub-inspectors have been deployed for the security of the President. Preparations like deployment of policemen, traffic on the route of arrival and departure of the President have already been completed. CAPF personnel have also been deployed on the route to be taken by the President's carcade. The President will attend the platinum jubilee celebration of BIT, Mesra on Saturday and leave for New Delhi the same day. The President will grace the inaugural session of the 10th International Women’s Conference being organised by the Art of Living at Bengaluru on Friday.

