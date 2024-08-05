Security Beefed Up In Jammu And Kashmir On 5th Anniversary Of Article 370 Abrogation

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Security has been tightened in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state under the Constitution of India.
Security forces have increased patrolling on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway by setting up check posts at various places.
The security forces are already on high alert in Jammu region, especially in the border districts of this region which have witnessed several militant attacks in the month of June-July this year .
The high alert has also been sounded in view of the recent militant attacks in different areas of Jammu region i.e at Macheddi in Kathua, Doda, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch.
On August 5, 2019, Article 370 was abrogated, taking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and statehood and splitting it into two Union Territories Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.
Non-BJP political parties in the union territory have decided to observe 5 August as a 'Black Day'.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP will hold the 'Ekatma Mahotsav' rally to celebrate the 5th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation on Monday
Opposition parties, including the Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have criticised the BJP for organising the ceremony to celebrate the Article 370 abrogation.
PDP in the press statement had said that they will protest outside the party headquarters in Gandhinagar here to observe August 5 as a 'black day'. The Democratic Progressive AZad Party (DPAP) will also hold a protest at the Maharaja Hari Singh Park Jammu on Monday to condemn the Article 370 abrogation.