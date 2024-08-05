ETV Bharat / state

Security Beefed Up In Jammu And Kashmir On 5th Anniversary Of Article 370 Abrogation

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 5, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

As abrogation of Article 370, which bestowed a special status to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, completes five years, security has been tightened across the union territiry with the security forces establishing checkposts along the Jammu-Srinagar highway. While the BJP is celebrating the occasion, the non-BJP parties are observing the event as a 'Black Day', reports ETV Bharat's Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

Security personnel check vehicles on the Jammu-Akhnoor highway as they conduct search operations after suspicious movements in Akhnoor, Jammu
Security personnel check vehicles on the Jammu-Akhnoor highway as they conduct search operations after suspicious movements in Akhnoor, Jammu (ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Security has been tightened in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state under the Constitution of India.

Security forces have increased patrolling on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway by setting up check posts at various places.

The security forces are already on high alert in Jammu region, especially in the border districts of this region which have witnessed several militant attacks in the month of June-July this year .

The high alert has also been sounded in view of the recent militant attacks in different areas of Jammu region i.e at Macheddi in Kathua, Doda, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch.

On August 5, 2019, Article 370 was abrogated, taking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and statehood and splitting it into two Union Territories Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

Non-BJP political parties in the union territory have decided to observe 5 August as a 'Black Day'.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP will hold the 'Ekatma Mahotsav' rally to celebrate the 5th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation on Monday

Opposition parties, including the Congress and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have criticised the BJP for organising the ceremony to celebrate the Article 370 abrogation.

PDP in the press statement had said that they will protest outside the party headquarters in Gandhinagar here to observe August 5 as a 'black day'. The Democratic Progressive AZad Party (DPAP) will also hold a protest at the Maharaja Hari Singh Park Jammu on Monday to condemn the Article 370 abrogation.

  1. Read more: Six Years After Dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Govt: What Has Changed Since June 19, 2018?
  2. Srinagar Voter Turnout Not High Enough to Know People's Opinion About Article 370 Abrogation: Azad

