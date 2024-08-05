ETV Bharat / state

Security Beefed Up In Jammu And Kashmir On 5th Anniversary Of Article 370 Abrogation

Security personnel check vehicles on the Jammu-Akhnoor highway as they conduct search operations after suspicious movements in Akhnoor, Jammu ( ANI )

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): Security has been tightened in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state under the Constitution of India.

Security forces have increased patrolling on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway by setting up check posts at various places.

The security forces are already on high alert in Jammu region, especially in the border districts of this region which have witnessed several militant attacks in the month of June-July this year .

The high alert has also been sounded in view of the recent militant attacks in different areas of Jammu region i.e at Macheddi in Kathua, Doda, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch.

On August 5, 2019, Article 370 was abrogated, taking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and statehood and splitting it into two Union Territories Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.