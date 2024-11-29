Security Beefed Up In Jammu And Kashmir As Winter Sets In

Srinagar: As winter descends on Jammu and Kashmir, security forces are gearing up for a critical period of heightened vigilance against potential militant infiltration attempts. With snowfall expected in mountainous areas, particularly along the Line of Control (LoC), local and national security agencies are implementing comprehensive strategies to prevent cross-border terrorist activities.
Intelligence Inputs and Infiltration Threats
Top police officials have revealed significant intelligence suggesting that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and militant groups are planning coordinated infiltration attempts through the border regions of Jammu, Kathua, and Samba. Security agencies have also received inputs indicating potential infiltration routes extending to Punjab's Pathankot and Gurdaspur borders.
Intelligence reports raise concerns, with approximately 150 militants reportedly stationed at various launch pads, waiting to cross the border in small groups of 3-5 individuals. Terrorist organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen are reportedly conspiring to breach Indian border defences.
Comprehensive Security Measures
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have developed a robust winter security plan involving coordinated efforts from multiple agencies. The Special Operations Group (SOG), Border Security Force (BSF), and local police are conducting extensive area domination patrols, focusing on vulnerable entry points such as river streams and densely vegetated regions.
Shobhit Saksena, Senior Superintendent of Police in Kathua, emphasised the critical nature of border security during winter months. "The Kathua border has traditionally been an infiltration route," Saksena stated. "We have established a seamless security grid with enhanced coordination between BSF, district police, and Special Operations Groups."
Community Engagement and Intelligence Gathering
A unique aspect of the current security strategy is the active involvement of local communities. Villagers near the borders are serving as crucial intelligence assets, acting as the "eyes and ears" of security forces. Senior police officials are regularly meeting with locals, encouraging them to report suspicious activities and drone movements.
To incentivize information sharing, authorities have promised to maintain the anonymity of informants and offer substantial rewards for accurate intelligence about terrorist presence.
Recent Operational Successes
The security apparatus has demonstrated significant effectiveness in recent months. In November alone, security forces neutralized approximately a dozen militants and arrested multiple Over Ground Workers (OGWs) supporting terrorist activities.
DIG Jammu, Samba, and Kathua Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, expressed confidence in the security forces' capabilities. "We are maintaining comprehensive domination of the areas," Sharma said. "Despite challenging conditions, we are committed to neutralizing terrorist threats."
As winter approaches, the complex security landscape of Jammu and Kashmir remains dynamic. The multi-layered approach combining technological surveillance, ground-level intelligence, and community participation represents a comprehensive strategy to maintain peace and prevent cross-border terrorist infiltration.