ETV Bharat / state

Security Beefed Up In Jammu And Kashmir As Winter Sets In

Srinagar: As winter descends on Jammu and Kashmir, security forces are gearing up for a critical period of heightened vigilance against potential militant infiltration attempts. With snowfall expected in mountainous areas, particularly along the Line of Control (LoC), local and national security agencies are implementing comprehensive strategies to prevent cross-border terrorist activities.

Intelligence Inputs and Infiltration Threats

Top police officials have revealed significant intelligence suggesting that Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and militant groups are planning coordinated infiltration attempts through the border regions of Jammu, Kathua, and Samba. Security agencies have also received inputs indicating potential infiltration routes extending to Punjab's Pathankot and Gurdaspur borders.

Intelligence reports raise concerns, with approximately 150 militants reportedly stationed at various launch pads, waiting to cross the border in small groups of 3-5 individuals. Terrorist organisations including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen are reportedly conspiring to breach Indian border defences.

Comprehensive Security Measures

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have developed a robust winter security plan involving coordinated efforts from multiple agencies. The Special Operations Group (SOG), Border Security Force (BSF), and local police are conducting extensive area domination patrols, focusing on vulnerable entry points such as river streams and densely vegetated regions.

Shobhit Saksena, Senior Superintendent of Police in Kathua, emphasised the critical nature of border security during winter months. "The Kathua border has traditionally been an infiltration route," Saksena stated. "We have established a seamless security grid with enhanced coordination between BSF, district police, and Special Operations Groups."