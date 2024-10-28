ETV Bharat / state

Security Beefed Up In Ayodhya For Diwali, Cops To Monitor Social Media

Ayodhya: Preparations are underway for the upcoming Deepotsav in Ayodhya when 28 lakh earthen lamps will be lit on the ghats and the temples will be illuminated by 10 lakh lamps.

A traffic management has been planned wherein all the 17 lanes leading to this area have been closed to traffic while police teams are collecting details of the people residing in the colonies between Swargdwar and Rampath. A list of the Aadhaar Card and mobile numbers of the residents is being prepared.

In view of the preparations at Ram Ki Paidi, movement of people other than the pass holders has been banned. Only the volunteers deployed on the ghats and other officials and people associated with Deepotsav have been allotted passes to move around in this area.

According to nodal officer SS Mishra, efforts are on to host the eight Deepotsav celebrations and diyas are being put up on all the ghats while attention is being paid to ensure that all the lamps remain lit.

"All the social media platforms will be closely monitored and prompt action will be taken against any misleading posts. The hotels and lodges here will also be under the scanner and there will be a round-the-clock police picketing at important sites," police said.

Ayodhya police station inspector Manoj Kumar said one sub-inspector and four constables have been deployed each on all 17 lanes. People living in these areas have been requested not to leave these lanes on the day of Deepotsav. Security personnel will deployed on high-rise buildings for round-the-clock supervision.